Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:20 GMT

Virbac : Declaration Of The Number Of Shares And Voting Rights 08/2023


9/5/2023 9:17:28 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

Date Total number of shares representing the share capital Total number of voting rights
August, 31 2023 8 458 000 Gross total of voting rights : 12 775 641
total* of voting rights : 12 759 993

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health

NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP

Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email:

Website:

Attachment

  • Total_nb_of_voting_rights_and_shares_31_08_2023



Attachments Total_nb_of_voting_rights_and_shares_31_08_2023...

MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107009594

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search