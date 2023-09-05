Two Friends Create An App To Help People Develop And Protect New Ideas, Inventions And Creative Works

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Darcell Walker and John Miller first met when IBM assigned Attorney Walker to write and file patent applications for inventions from John Miller, who worked for IBM as an Enterprise IT Architect.
Throughout the years, they stayed in touch. Walker has taught classes, written books, and developed resources to help people turn their ideas into commercial products. Miller now has a software company (AppProved Software Corporation) and develops APPs. Attorney Walker developed a process that enables people to determine the proper intellectual property protection (patent, copyright, trademark, or trade secret) for their ideas.
Pursuing the correct form of protection for an idea is essential, or one can lose protection for the idea and money. Initially, in flowchart form, Walker talked to Miller about creating an APP that people could use to help them determine the proper protection for their ideas. The result of those conversations is the "Huemind App."
Walker identifies the top three reasons people do not follow through with their ideas: lack of confidence, knowledge, and trust. The lack of knowledge about the product development process leads to a lack of trust. Many people with ideas become overwhelmed and intimidated by the product development process. Others have a mistrust of the process and fear someone will take their idea. As a result, the initial excitement of creating something new gives way to panic. The enthusiasm wanes, and people move on. The novel idea is lost.
Walker believes every inventor should understand the steps involved in developing an idea and turning it into a commercial product. This understanding starts with the first things one should do when they conceive an idea. Walker says, "There is a lot of excitement with the conception of a new idea, but no road map for what practically comes next. An underlying fear is whether someone will take my idea and how I can protect it. Another issue that causes anxiety is cost. These factors contribute to the hesitancy of people to pursue their ideas.
The Huemind app will address some of these issues.
A new app will help inventors, artists, businesses, and others identify the appropriate protection for their ideas. Attorney Walker explains that an essential part of commercializing an idea is obtaining the proper protection. This app will direct individuals to the appropriate protection for their idea concept. It teaches users about variidea categories and guides them to the best protection.
As mentioned, developed by Attorney Darcell Walker, who has more than 30 years of experience, and IT Architect John Miller, who has more than 40 years in software development, this product provides the user with the information needed to begin developing and protecting their idea.
In addition to showing a user the proper protection(s) for their idea, this app will teach the user:
. The different types of ideas
. Four ways to protect ideas
. Differences between patent, copyright, trademark, and trade secret protections
. Initial actions to take when one has a new idea
. Steps in the patent protection process
. Steps in the trademark protection process
. Information needed for a copyright application
John Miller, who has over 20 U.S. patents and has been through the process many times, knows the importance of a comprehensive understanding of protecting one's ideas. He is excited about how this app will educate and encourage people.
Attorney Darcell Walker holds a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and a master's in divinity from Southern Methodist University. Walker is the author of two books, "Godly Ideas – Developing and Protecting Your God-Given Ideas." (published by AuthorHouse) and "Divine Directions for Deliverance from Debt." He has also created variresources to help people understand the process of developing and protecting ideas.
John Miller has a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a master's degree in electrical engineering from Boston University. He has over 20 United States patents and extensive experience in software development. Miller is the founder of AppProved Software Corporation.
