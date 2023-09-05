Hollywood Crewmembers Join Forces To Create Independent Films Amidst Prolonged Industry Strike

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rednecks open fire on trespassing alien craft.
Three longtime filmmakers and friends have joined forces, forging a path forward amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG/AFTRA strike.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a quintessential display of vintage Hollywood creativity and determination, three longtime filmmakers and friends have joined forces to produce a series of ultra-low budget genre films, forging a path forward amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG/AFTRA strike.
As crews, vendors, and support services find themselves facing another long economic stall, many are looking for ways to pivot in order to survive the work-draught. Drawing from their extensive experience in old-school animation and practical effects, combined with the cutting-edge technology of CGI and- the new magic wand- Unreal Engine, James WilderHancock, Michael Kallio and Matthew Hazelrig have set out to craft fun, cinematic narratives that push the boundaries of the usual budget genre fare.
Each with decades of filmmaking experience, this dynamic trio- under the banner Modern Classic Pictures- brings unparalleled expertise to their collaborative process. WilderHancock (Coraline, Wendell and Wild, Everyman's War) boasts an impressive 30-year career, with over two decades dedicated to the meticulart of stop-motion animation. With an impressive list of credits, his below-the-line mastery of animation and live-action filmmaking has been showcased in numeraward-winning works earning him a reputation as an innovator in the field.
Similarly, Matt Hazelrig (Coraline, Anomalisa, Divinity) is celebrated for his decades-long cinematography work in the world of animation as well as live action. His exceptional talents in this realm have contributed to the creation of visually stunning and emotionally resonant films that have garnered acclaim from audiences and critics alike.
Director Mike Kallio started making films in Detroit at age six and never stopped. His film MUTANT SINGER FROM MARS is set to release later this year and his documentary DINNER WITH LEATHERFACE, a love letter to friend Gunnar Hansen (the original Leatherface) is expecting a 2024 release date, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the release of TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE .
Their first collaborative venture, "REDNECKS VS ALIENS," is a testament to their innovative approach, and they're banking audiences with a nostalgia for the classic artistry of filmmaking will also enjoy their particular blend of story sense, practical, in-camera effects and digitaI wizardry.
As the film industry faces unprecedented challenges and inevitable changes, the filmmakers are steadfast in their dedication to storytelling and cinematic artistry. The decision to foon low-budget, genre-spinning films is a way to showcase their technical experience, love of old school B Movies, and determination to create engaging narratives outside the confines of traditional studio systems.
The friends are determined to honor and support the strikes and the larger cause by doing what filmmakers do best– harness the power of collaborative creatiors and overcome obstacles together. They invite other filmmakers, enthusiasts, supporters of independent cinema, and lovers of classic genre films to join them in their quest to produce innovative, visually striking, and emotionally compelling works that honor the past while blazing a trail into the future.
