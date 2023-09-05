Industrial Pumps Market To Attain A Revenue Of Us$ 123.23 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global industrial pumps market attained revenue of US$ 65.91 billion in 2022 and is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 123.23 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
An essential area of industrial machinery, the global industrial pump market has experienced consistent growth and development over time. The main cause of the enormdemand for industrial water pumps and chemical pumps is the rise in the use of industrial pumps in variend-use sectors, such as wastewater treatment and chemicals. Due to its numerbenefits, including high efficiency, enhanced performance, and dependability, smart pump systems are anticipated to present profitable potential for market advancement.
Construction of water treatment facilities, factories, and power plants has increased owing to the increased global foon infrastructure development and urbanization; each of these facilities needs industrial pumps in one way or another. For instance, in August 2023, Chickasha built a new water treatment facility due to a tax increase, which, in turn, will increase the demand for pumps. As a result, the steady demand from industries like oil and gas, wastewater treatment, chemicals, and power generation will fuel the market growth.
The global industrial pump market is seeing an increase in demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient pumps as environmental concerns grow. This has sparked a trend among manufacturers to foon the research and development of pumps that not only adhere to operational efficiency measures but also to sustainability objectives. For instance, the Austrian company Kofen has created a household heat pump that, in order to maximize heat output, instantly determines the most affordable and environmentally friendly electricity.
Smart Pumps Offering Untapped Potential for the Market Key Players
The digital revolution of Industry 4.0 has left no industry unscathed, and the industrial pump market is no exception to this powerful transformation. The widespread use of "smart pumps" is a clear trend that is quickly gaining traction.
As an illustration, in August 2023, Grundfos, a world pioneer in innovative pump solutions and water technologies, unveiled its new NK and NKE line in Malaysia as the demand for intelligent solutions to construct more connected, resilient, and sustainable cities increases. The premium NKE family of long-coupled end-suction pumps utilizes smart technology to provide simplicity of use, monitoring capabilities, and better connectivity. They also boast industry-leading energy efficiency.
Smart pumps' performance can be improved even more with the addition of AI by using previdata to learn from and real-time adaptation to changing environmental conditions. This offers increased operational effectiveness and even higher energy savings.
In addition, in March 2023, Delta Electronics and DAC Industrial Electronics, Inc. launched the Delta Motor Mounted Pump Drive MPD Series-a smart and energy-efficient water delivery system-in the Philippines market. Delta MPD is the complete solution for the pump industry that combines intelligent multi-pump controls with high-efficiency IE5-level motors in keeping with the idea of continuously providing smarter and greener products.
Oil and Gas Industry Captured About 28% of Market Revenue Share
The oil and gas industry captured about 28.1% revenue share in the global industrial pumps market. Industrial pumps are widely used in the oil and gas industry for several jobs like transporting, processing and extracting crude oil.
The use of pumps for offshore drilling operations has increased recently as companies search for new oil and gas resources in deep-sea regions. The need for industrial pumps in the oil and gas industry has surged owing to the expansion of shale gas resources in the Middle East and North America.
Non-OPEC and emerging nations are expected to experience considerable increases in global oil and gas output. One of the main factors projected to contribute to the increase is the rising demand for energy, shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane (CBM), which is being caused by the maturity of traditional oil and gas resources. For instance, India's energy demand has grown dramatically, and in the years to come, it will account for 11% of the world's demand, up from its present 5%.
Asia Pacific Region is Set to Capture More Than Half of the Revenue Share
In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market with 50.3% of the market revenue share. The region is expected to reach 52.0% by 2031, indicating an even more strong dominance, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.
In addition to being a major source of primary energy consumption, the oil and gas sector also contributes to the supply of raw materials for several sectors, including petrochemicals, solvents, and fertilizer. The need for these will probably rise due to population growth and fast urbanization, forcing refiners to build new facilities or expand existing ones. The rise in demand will drive the market growth from 2023 to 2031.
China is anticipated to be responsible for the large increase in crude oil refining capacity in Asia-Pacific (APAC) throughout the forecast period. In addition, China is one of the world's biggest producers of chemicals. The European Chemical Industry Council statistics show that investments in the nation have likewise reached their best levels in the past ten years.
The country's industrial pump market is likely to be driven by the growing demand from the chemical and refining industries. In addition, India's refining capacity increased by 0.8% in 2022, reaching a total daily capacity of 5045 thousand barrels. By 2030, India Oil Corp., the country's largest refinery, aimed to boost its capacity from 80.7 million metric tons annually to 150 million metric tons annually. Moreover, there are 4 billion USD worth of projects in variphases of completion.
Competitive Landscape
The market landscape is competitive and inventive due to the mixture of well-established businesses and newcomers. Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding AS, ITT Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Weir Group PLC are important market participants.
List of Prominent Players
.EBARA Corporation
.All Pumps Sales & Service
.Flowserve Corporation
.Gainesville Industrial Electric Co.
.Gemmecotti Srl
.Grundfos Pumps Corporation
.Inoxmim
.ITT Inc
.Koshin Ltd.
.Premier Fluid Systems Inc.
.Pump Engineering Company
.Sulzer
.The Weir Group plc
.Torishiima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd
.Xylem
.Other Prominent players
Segmentation Outline
The global industrial pumps market segmentation focuses on Type, Stage Type, Propulsion, Position, Application, Industry, and Region.
By Type
.Dynamic Pump
oCentrifugal pump
oVertical Centrifugal Pump
oHorizontal Centrifugal Pump
oSubmersible Pump
oFire Hydrant Pump
.Positive Displacement Pump
oDiaphragm Pump
oGear pump
oPiston Pump
oLobe Pump
By Stage Type
.Single Stage Pump
.Two-Stage Pump
.Multi-Stage Pump
By Propulsion
.Engine- Driven
.Electric Driven Type
By Position
.Diving Type
.Non-Submersible Type
By Application
.General Fluid Movement
.Special Fluid Movement
By Industry
.Agriculture
.Construction
.Municipal
.Chemical & Materials
oBasic
oAdvanced Chemicals
oMaterials
.Oil and Gas
oUpstream
oDownstream (Refineries and Pipeline)
.Power Generation
.Metal & Mining
.Manufacturing
.Pharmaceutical
.Food and Beverage Processing
.Automotive
.Others
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
.Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
oRest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oSouth Korea
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa
oUAE
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
