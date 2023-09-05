People of African origin deal with "immense challenges" because of systematic racism

(MENAFN) People of African origin are still dealing with "immense challenges" in joining effectively public relations in numerous nations because of "systemic racism, marginalization and exclusion often rooted in the legacies of enslavement and colonialism," read a statement published on Tuesday by the UN Human Rights Office.



The statement declares that "systemic racism continues to affect negatively people of African descent in all aspects of life," the OHCHR stated in a report.



Deaths of persons of African origin amid or following engagements with law enforcement persist, it highlighted and mentioned that slight progressions have been accomplished in handling impunity, in spite of lengthy fights by families asking for accountability as well as competent solution.



"If systemic racism is to be overcome, states must accelerate action towards meaningful, inclusive and safe participation for people of African descent in every aspect of public affairs," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk declared.



"A critical starting point is for states to ensure that the needs, experiences and expertise of people of African descent are central to policymaking, implementation and evaluation," he added.

