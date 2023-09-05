Pennsylvania-Based Cybersecurity Provider Expanding Footprint To Florida

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessIT Group, a specialized cybersecurity solutions provider with over 20 years of experience and relationships with leading technology partners, today announced plans to open a new office in Florida to complete its 2023 East Coast expansion. As a market leader of advanced security services and solutions in the Northeast, AccessIT Group has been methodically expanding their footprint south, starting with the opening of their Charlotte, North Carolina office in 2019 and today with the announcement of their new Florida location.

Heading up the new office is Sean Brantley, who has been appointed regional sales manager for the company's now southernmost location. Brantley is a Florida resident, born and raised, with over 30 years of professional expertise in the dynamic field of cybersecurity. Throughout his career, he has held key roles at renowned companies, including IBM, HP, Intel, McAfee, Proofpoint, and most recently, Tufin, enriching his understanding of customer success in this ever-evolving sector. Brantley's proven track record of delivering exceptional outcomes paired with his ability to adapt to change and drive impactful transformations makes him the perfect person to expand AccessIT's security expertise to the region.

"Expanding our presence along the East Coast has been in the works for a while now," explains David Hark, President of AccessIT Group, "so we embraced the opportunity to bring Sean onboard and extend our coverage in the Southeast. This expansion will allowto better serve our growing client base and meet market demand."

About AccessIT Group

AccessIT Group is a specialized cybersecurity solutions provider offering a full range of advanced security services that assist organizations with the design, implementation and operation of their security program and infrastructure. We foon cloud, risk management, compliance and implementation services, working with organizations to address the evolving complexities of cyberthreats.

With six locations along the East Coast and over 20 years of experience and relationships with leading technology partners, we help you find the most appropriate technologies for implementation in your environment. Our cybersecurity experts operate as an extension to your team and help you identify the technologies and practices needed to protect your organization and your client data. Learn more at

