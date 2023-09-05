SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Primark , the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at value prices, announced today it will open its new store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois on October 12. The store will offer Midwest shoppers more than 37,000 square feet of retail selling space with the latest fashion trends and essentials for the whole family as well as homewares and beauty – all at affordable prices American customers are just discovering. The store is the second in Illinois and is located less than an hour from the city.

"With the success of our North State Street store in Chicago, we see a huge demand from Chicagoland shoppers, and are pleased to soon open our doors in Schaumburg, providing even more access to Primark's high-quality products at prices anyone can get behind," said

Kevin Tulip, President, US. "With this expansion in the market, we anticipate making quite the splash at Woodfield Mall, and are gearing up to surprise and delight shoppers with an opening weekend and a holiday season they won't soon forget!"

This opening is part of the brand's plan to reach 60stores by 2026. Woodfield will bring Primark to 22stores and more than 434 stores globally. In preparation for the fall opening, Primark's Talent Acquisition team is searching for retail colleagues to fill full and part-time roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the

With denim starting at $10 and tee shirts at $4.50, there is something for everyone at Primark and asshoppers gear up for the holiday season, Primark at Woodfield Mall comes at the perfect time. Families can take advantage of this one-stop-shop to find the perfect gifts in essential and trend clothing, homewares, beauty, and licensed collaborations, including with Disney, Netflix and the NBA, without breaking the bank.

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 16 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a foon creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including the upcoming new market of Hungary.



Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark's ambition is to give clothing a longer life, protect life on the pland support the livelihoods of people who make Primark products. As part of this, it has unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design and halving carbon emissions across its value chain.



