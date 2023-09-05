Radiopharmacy Network Rls Appoints Matt Molchan As Senior Vice President Of Business Development

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RLS

(USA), Inc. (Radioisotope Life Sciences), the third-largest nuclear pharmacy network in the US, announced the appointment of industry veteran Matt Molchan as Senior Vice President of Business Development . With over two decades of experience in nuclear medicine and healthcare, Molchan will play a key role in driving new business growth as RLS continues to scale and expand into new areas, ranging from clinical trials and CDMO work to PET and patient dose distribution.

"RLS continues to build a world-class leadership team to create an unbroken chain in patient care, from clinical trial to commercial supply," said Stephen Belcher , CEO of RLS. "With a proven track record in nuclear medicine, Matt will help to unlock the next phase of business growth for RLS. Adding Matt to the team is another critical step in the right direction as we continue to expand into new areas and establish strategic partnerships with other industry leaders, positioning RLS for long-term and sustainable growth."

As Senior Vice President of Business Development, Molchan will lead business development strategy and execution for RLS, identifying new opportunities as the radiopharmacy network expands. His role will include setting national, regional and local business development strategy across the RLS network, which includes 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states in top markets nationwide. In addition, Molchan will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic partnerships between RLS and other industry-leading radiopharmacy firms.

Molchan brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership, with a foon nuclear medicine and ultrasound imaging. Prior to joining RLS, he served as President and CEO of Digirad, a leading medical device manufacturer and healthcare service provider. Previously, he served in executive-level roles at Digirad Imaging Solutions and Ultrascan, a mobile ultrasound service business. Molchan holds a B.S. in Economics from the United States Air Force Academy and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

About RLS

RLS (Radioisotope Life Sciences), the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in

the United States, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. We endeavor to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of our commitment to quality, we provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our more than 1500 customers. For more information, please visit

.

