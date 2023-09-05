Ireland's Social Commerce Industry Set To Surge, Projected To Reach Us$1.57 Billion In 2023

The social commerce sector in Ireland is gearing up for remarkable growth, with an expected annual expansion rate of 45.0%, reaching a total worth of US$1.57 billion in 2023. The industry is anticipated to maintain steady growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.5% from 2023 to 2028. During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Ireland's social commerce is predicted to escalate from US$1.57 billion in 2023 to a substantial US$6.16 billion by 2028.

Market Insights:

An upcoming report presents an exhaustive and data-centric analysis of Ireland's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and associated risks. The report encompasses over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, offering a comprehensive comprehension of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Explored:



Ireland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028



Clothing & Footwear



Beauty and Personal Care



Food & Grocery



Appliances and Electronics



Home Improvement



Travel

Hospitality

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028



B2B



B2C

C2C

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028



Mobile

Desktop

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028



Domestic

Cross Border

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028



Tier-1 Cities



Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028



Credit Card



Debit Card



Bank Transfer



Prepaid Card



Digital & Mobile Wallet



Other Digital Payment

Cash

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Video Commerce



Social Network-Led Commerce



Social Reselling



Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022



By Age



By Income Level By Gender

Rationale for Investment:



Comprehensive Understanding of Social Commerce Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and pivotal trends, accompanied by forecasts from 2019 to 2028.

Identification of Emerging Opportunities: Identify potential prospects within diverse sectors by grasping market dynamics within each segment. Tailoring Targeted Strategies: Create strategies customized for market segments, accounting for key trends, drivers, and industry risks.

