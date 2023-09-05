Israel Social Commerce Industry Set For Phenomenal Growth, Expected To Reach $3.05 Billion By 2028

The social commerce industry in Israel is poised for impressive growth, with an expected annual increase of 27.8%, reaching a total value of US$0.94 billion in 2023.

The sector is projected to maintain steady growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% from 2023 to 2028. During this period, the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of social commerce in Israel is anticipated to rise from US$0.94 billion in 2023 to a substantial US$3.05 billion by 2028.

Market Overview:

The upcoming report provides a comprehensive and data-centric analysis of Israel's social commerce industry, offering insights into market opportunities and associated risks. Boasting over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report provides an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Covered:



Israel Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028



Clothing & Footwear



Beauty and Personal Care



Food & Grocery



Appliances and Electronics



Home Improvement



Travel

Hospitality

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028



B2B



B2C

C2C

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028



Mobile

Desktop

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028



Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities



Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028



Credit Card



Debit Card



Bank Transfer



Prepaid Card



Digital & Mobile Wallet



Other Digital Payment

Cash

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Video Commerce



Social Network-Led Commerce



Social Reselling



Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022



By Age



By Income Level By Gender

Reasons to Invest:



In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and trends, coupled with forecasts from 2019 to 2028.

Opportunity Identification by End-Use Sectors: Identify emerging opportunities across varisectors by understanding market dynamics within each segment. Develop Targeted Strategies: Formulate strategies tailored to market segments, taking into account key trends, drivers, and risks.

