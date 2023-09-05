Autonomous Driving And Beyond: The Necessity Of High-Speed Automotive Ethernet

The landscape of in-vehicle communication is undergoing a dynamic transformation, with automotive Etheemerging as a key enabler of high-speed, high-bandwidth communication solutions. As automotive Electronic and Electrical (E/E) architecture evolves to accommodate complex in-vehicle functions, the demand for real-time communication and data processing capabilities has surged. Automotive Ethernet, with its high bandwidth, low latency, and reliability, is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of E/E architecture and high-speed in-vehicle communication.

Communication Connection Forms:

Automotive communication is categorized into wireless and wired communication, each with its unique advantages and use cases.

E/E Architecture and Data Surge:

The increasing number of sensors in vehicles has led to a significant rise in vehicle data. To address this surge in data and the need for high real-time communication, automotive Etheis emerging as a preferred solution. Its high bandwidth, low latency, and reliability make it suitable for future E/E architecture and high-speed in-vehicle communication.

Zonal Architecture and Automotive Ethernet:

Zonal architecture, characterized by centralized functions and fewer Electronic Control Units (ECUs), necessitates high computing power for central controllers and lower computing power for zone controllers. Automotive Etheserves as the data backbone in this architecture, facilitating massive data transmission between central and zone controllers, as well as software and algorithm interactions.

Future Vehicle Network and EtheSwitches:

Etheswitches enable information exchange between zone controllers in future vehicles. Companies like Marvell, Broadcom, and NXP are driving the development of the next-generation vehicle network architecture.

Growing Penetration of Automotive EtheChips:

The proliferation of automotive Ethechips is supported by the increasing adoption of zonal architecture. In China, the automotive EthePHY chip market is predicted to reach RMB 21.87 billion by 2025, driven by the incorporation of high-speed PHY chips to accommodate the growing number of chips in a vehicle.

AutonomDriving and Bandwidth Demand:

Autonomdriving requires real-time data transmission and storage. High-definition data from sensors necessitates higher in-vehicle network bandwidth. As autonomdriving advances, the demand for high-speed communication networks, particularly 10G+ automotive Ethernet, will grow. L4/L5 autonomvehicles are expected to rely heavily on 10G+ automotive Ethernet.

Marvell's Brightlane Q622x Switches:

Marvell's Brightlane Q622x family of central Automotive Etheswitches supports zonal networking architectures in next-gen vehicles. These switches aggregate traffic from devices within a zone and connect to the central computing switch via high-speed Ethernet. The switches offer bandwidth up to 90 Gbps and multiple port configurations.

Increasing Automotive EthePorts:

With evolving E/E architecture, the penetration of automotive Etheis increasing, resulting in a higher demand for Ethenode chips. The number of automotive Ethecommunication ports is expected to exceed 100 in intelligent vehicles.

Companies Mentioned



Marvell

NXP

Broa

Microchip

TI

Realtek

Motorcomm

JLSemi

Ingenic

Silicon IoT

Neurobit

Tasson

KunGao Micro

Volkswagen

Tesla

Mercedes-Benz

Volvo

Great Wall Motor BYD

Key Topics Covered:

1 Evolution of Automotive Network Topology

1.1 Automotive Network Communication Bus

1.2 Automotive Network Topology

1.3 Future EEA Will Need Automotive Etheas the Backbone Network

2 Development and Trends of Automotive EtheTechnology

2.1 Overview of Automotive Ethernet

2.2 Automotive EtheAlliance, Technical Standards and Network Protocols

2.3 Development of Automotive EtheTechnology

3 In-vehicle Network Communication (Interface) Chips and Technology Trends

3.1 Conventional chips

3.1.1 Overview of Conventional chips

3.1.2 CAN/LIN Chip Competitive Landscape and Product Selection of Suppliers

3.2 Classification and Use Cases of Automotive EtheChips

3.2.1 Classification of Automotive EtheChips

3.2.2 Automotive EtheChips Require EMC Anti-interference and Immunity

3.2.3 Usage of Automotive EtheChips in Different Application Scenarios

3.2.4 The Value of Automotive EtheChips in a Single Vehicle Will Be High

3.2.5 Application Cases of Automotive EtheChips (1)

3.2.6 Application Cases of Automotive EtheChips (2)

3.2.7 Application Cases of Automotive EtheChips (3)

3.2.8 Application Cases of Automotive EtheChips (4)

3.3 Automotive EtheSwitch Chips

3.3.1 Overview of Automotive EtheSwitch Chips

3.3.2 Competitive Landscape and Product Selection of Automotive EtheSwitch Chips

3.3.3 China's Automotive EtheSwitch Chip Market Size

3.4 Automotive EthePhysical Layer (PHY) Chips

3.4.1 Overview of Automotive EthePhysical Layer (PHY) Chips

3.4.2 Competitive Landscape and Product Selection of Automotive EthePHY Chip Market

3.4.3 China's Automotive EthePHY Chip Market Size

3.5 Future Technology Trends of In-vehicle Network Communication

3.5.1 Technology Trend 1

3.5.2 Technology Trend 2

3.5.3 Technology Trend 3

3.5.4 Technology Trend 4

3.5.5 Technology Trend 5

4 Foreign In-Vehicle Communication (Interface) Chip Companies

4.1 Marvell

4.2 NXP

4.3 Broadcom

4.4 Microchip

4.5 TI

5 Chinese In-Vehicle Communication (Interface) Chip Companies

5.1 Realtek

5.2 Motorcomm

5.3 JLSemi

5.4 Ingenic

5.5 Silicon IoT

5.6 Neurobit

5.8 KunGao Micro

6 In-vehicle Network Communication Architectures and Chips of OEMs

6.1 Volkswagen

6.2 Tesla

6.3 Mercedes-Benz

6.4 Volvo

6.5 Great Wall Motor

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Automotive EtheSwitch Chips of BYD and BMW

6.6.2 Installation of Automotive EtheChips in IVI of Great Wall and NIO

6.6.3 Automotive Network Communication Architecture of Audi A6

6.6.4 Automotive Network Communication Architecture of Li Auto

6.6.5 Development Route of Xpeng's Automotive Network Communication Architecture

6.6.6 Communication Design in Cockpit Domain Controllers of Hyundai Genesis GV60

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.