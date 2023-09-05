North Korean Leader To Meet Putin For Weapons Sales

Officials at the White House said on Monday that the North Korean leader will meet with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, whose country is engaged in a conflict with Ukraine, to sell weapons.

Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, told The New York Times,“As previously announced, negotiations for procuring Russian armaments are underway.”

John Kirby, the senior spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, expressed concern last Wednesday about the rapid progress in arms negotiations between North Korea and Moscow and urged North Korea to halt these talks immediately.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, voiced concerns about the potential sale of weapons to Moscow, adding that these weapons would be used against Ukraine.

The New York Times further added that it is likely that Kim Jong Un will visit Putin later this month.

Late last year, the United States also announced that the Wagner Group, a paramilitary organization from North Korea, had purchased weapons such as artillery shells and missiles.

The Kremlin has not yet commented on the impending trip of the North Korean leader to Moscow.