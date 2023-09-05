Image Sensor Market Is Predicted To Reach $87.5 Billion By 2032 At Cagr Of 12.9%

$87.5 Billions Image Sensor Market Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- An image sensor is an electronic device used in a digital camera, smartphone, or other imaging device to capture and transform optical images into digital images. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Image Sensor Market by Technology (CMOS Image Sensors, CCD Image Sensors), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Defense and Aerospace, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Security, and Surveillance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global image sensor market generated $26.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach $87.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The image sensor market growth is attributed to factors such as growing demand for multiple cameras in mobile devices, an increase in the adoption of ADAS systems in automobiles, and a surge in the use of image sensors for biomedical applications. On the other hand, the high cost of manufacturing image sensors is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The CMOS image sensors segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period-

Based on Technology, the CMOS image sensors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global image sensor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.01% from 2023 to 2032.

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global image sensor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This segment is driven by the rising demand and technological advancements in consumer electronics devices. On the other hand, the security and surveillance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.68% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global image sensor market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the presence of some of the major smartphone manufacturers.

Moreover, Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.03% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to an increase in demand for automotive innovations across the region which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

OMNIVISION

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Canon Inc.

GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited Corporation

SK HYNIX INC.

STMicroelectronics NV.

Sony Group Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global image sensor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments , product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

