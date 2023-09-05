Erdogan, Putin to expand trade relations

(MENAFN) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, has emphasized the significance of transitioning to national currencies in trade relations with Russia. These remarks were delivered by him at his Monday meeting in Sochi with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



“I believe that the fact that the heads of our central banks will meet here today is important from the point of view of a step towards the transition to national currencies in bilateral relations between us,” Erdogan stated.



Putin responded by pointing out that the two countries' trade development is moving along at a healthy rate and that their financial collaboration is expanding beyond more conventional fields like agriculture and energy.



“We are very pleased that the volume of our bilateral trade is currently $62 billion, and we are moving towards our goal of $100 billion,” Erdogan responded.



Both Turkey and Russia have been working to strengthen their financial relationships despite their divergent geopolitical views. Putin as well as Erdogan made a deal in April to promote cross-border investments and support Turkish and Russian companies entering each other's markets.

