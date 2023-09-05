Vemoherb's Extraction Technology Maximizes Supplement Potency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of supplement manufacturing is not guided by the same strict principles and standards as other areas, such as pharmaceuticals. Consumers can get varying degrees of concentration not just between brands but, at times, within a company's own product lines. Inconsistencies in raw materials, the use of third-party production partners, and variations in fillers and dosage can confuse customers and undermine the impact of the supplements they use.

VemoHerb's closed production cycle was created to eliminate this problem. "Our research team has been around the block a few times," company co-owner Vasil Zlatev explains, "Our longstanding experience has shownthat there is a right way and a wrong way to create high-quality, transparent, and honest supplements that people can trust."

The nutraceutical executive adds that this experience impacts every aspect of VemoHerb's closed-loop manufacturing process. "We make sure that everything stays in-house, from raw materials to finished goods," he says, "This givescomplete control over the process to ensure the production of pure, clean, consistent products."

VemoHerb only uses wild-grown herbs harvested from specific regions to ensure maximum natural quality and potency. However, on its own, this isn't enough to maintain premium quality. It is the brand's unique know-how extraction technology that ensures maximum potency and consistency in every dose.

This innovative process begins with the first of the company's two production facilities. Located in the agricultural northwest region of Bulgaria, this is where active ingredients are expertly extracted from raw materials. From there, they are shipped to the second location in the Bulgarian capital, Sophia, where the brand's R&D and manufacturing take place.

"We start our process with the right raw materials," Zlatev states. "This is an essential starting point, but it isn't the end goal. Anyone can find a wild-grown herb. It is our unique extraction process, which we've developed over decades of experience and research in the nutraceutical industry, that truly setsapart. From the concentration of wild-grown botanical ingredients to the standardization of our production process combined with honest, transparent labeling, we are manufacturing supplements that consumers can truly trust to genuinely say what they do and do what they say."

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.

