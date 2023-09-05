Lgt Financial Advisors Welcomes New Additions

Managing Partner-Elect Dawn Möeder, CA says,

"We are excited about bringing on John within our expanding team at LGT Financial Advisors. John brings significant experience managing investment risk and constructing effective portfolios. John will collaborate with the advisors and clients to ensure investment allocations are aligned with goals and objectives."

John Bullman, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer

Josh Orton, CFP, Senior Financial Advisor

John joins the LGT Financial Advisors team with more than 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.

Previously, John was responsible for the investment selection and management for a family office portfolio. Serving as the Chief Investment Officer, John will assist the Financial Advisory team with recommendations supporting allocation decisions that are inclusive of client goals and risk-related expectations.

"Josh is a great addition to the LGT Financial Advisors team. He will provide our clients with the sound financial guidance they deserve. We are excited about the experience and deep knowledge Josh brings to his clients," says Managing Partner-Elect Dawn Möeder, CA.

Josh joins LGT Financial Advisors with more than 13 years of experience in the financial services industry. He holds his Series 65 license and recently passed the rigorCERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM exam.

Prior to LGT, Josh held positions as planner and advisor at TD Ameritrade and other boutique Registered Investment Advisors firms in DFW. As a Senior Financial Advisor, Josh will foon helping clients develop comprehensive financial plans and coaching them through the wealth management process.

About LGT Financial Advisors, LLC

LGT Financial Advisors, LLC is an affiliate company of Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT). LGT-FA provides its clients a continuous, personal, and comprehensive holistic wealth planning approach that includes planning through financial, investment, retirement, legacy, protection, cash flow, and tax strategies. The firm believes a trusted advisor is to align to our client's plan with their values and goals in mind. We believe thorough, continuplanning creates an exceedingly beneficial relationship between wealth and well-being. Financial planning is a collaborative process that integrates relevant elements of our client's personal life into their wealth plan.

