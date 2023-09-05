Plameca's Quickisen Is A Natural Solution To Constipation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Constipation is a common concern among all Americans. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) explains that constipation is common among all ages and populations in the U.S. Symptoms occur in approximately 16% of the population , with the number of cases rising to 33% among those 60 years and older. Cleveland Clinic adds that constipation most often occurs due to a change in diet or routine - as well as an inadequate intake of fiber.

"Sometimes, the simplest solution to constipation is to consume foods with more fibrcontent," explains Óscar Fernández, managing director of the health brand PLAMECA. "However, there are times when constipation simply won't go away easily. When that's the case, QUICKISEN is the perfect supplement to gently and naturally restore some peace and consistency to the adult digestive system."

QUICKISEN already has a reputation as a fast-acting, effective laxative formula. All that is required is to take one capsule each night with a glass of water before bed. PLAMECA reports that 83% of consumers claim to have seen an effect from the supplement within two days after the first dose.

QUICKISEN has three primary ingredients that give it the ability to loosen up the digestive tract:



50 mg of concentrated dried plum juice

50 mg of

fructooligosaccharides (FOS) 240 mg of dry senna (Cassia angustifolia) leaf extract

The last item includes 10% (24 mg) of sennosides, a natural laxative that DrugBank compares as "a weaker laxative than bisacodyl or castor oil." In other words, QUICKISEN won't have the intense effect of those stronger constipation tools.

Instead, the pre-bedtime consumption and carefully formulated combination of ingredients gently encourage a restoration to the normal functioning of the intestinal tract. The result is a calmer digestive system that can digest food, extract nutrients, and dispose of any leftovers calmly and consistently.

NOTE: Excessive consumption of QUICKISEN can cause intestinal upset. Also, avoid consuming with other medications or fiber-based food supplements. Always discuss the use of a new supplement with your doctor before use.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants - which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness foover the next five years. Learn more at plameca.

