The Oral Strip Vitamin That Is Perfect For Back-To-School Health

Vitamins are a popular form of supplemental nutrition. The vast majority of American adults use vitamins or supplements of one form or another to preserve and protect their health. Children can also use vitamins. This can help them maintain a steady source of nutrients as they grow, which can keep their bodies strong and healthy - especially when they're in school.

While Soul Strips offers five different vitamin products for kids: Immunity Defender, Rinse Charming, Officer Whiz Kid, Miss Digestion, and Super Vita-Mini.

According to data from a study by MyVision.org, by October of 2022 - when the following data was published - 48% of children had already gotten sick in the barely-begun school year. Most cases were the common cold, while 22% caught COVID, and 10% contracted the flu.

"Our goal as a company is to help those who are looking for easy, effective ways to take preventive care of both their own bodies and those of their loved ones - including their children," explains Avinash Madhavan, co-founder of Soul Strips. "The pursuit of health shouldn't be reacting to things when you're already sick. It should be an everyday activity. That is why we're making nutritiformulations available in the form of oral strips. They're a convenient and efficaciway for kids to stay healthy throughout the school year."

Soul Strips' vitamins are a concept that is as simple as it is revolutionary. The brand uses innovative nanotechnology to infuse edible film with vitamins. These are packaged in convenient small sachets which fit in a pocket, purse, or backpack. From there, a person needs to pop a strip into their mouth and wait for sixty seconds for the strip to melt and for the nutrients to absorb through the membrane of the oral cavity. This makes it more bioavailable and, thus, more effective than traditional pills, tablets, and gummies.

While Soul Strips has a wide selection of vitamins for a variety of adult customers, it also has developed a kids' range . This features five different vitamin products:



Immunity Defender strengthens the immune system and comes in an orange flavor

Rinse Charming helps with dental health and hygiene and sports a spearmint flavor

Officer Whiz Kid supports cognitive health and features a mixed berry flavor

Miss Digestion strengthens the gut microbiome and comes in a blueberry flavor Super Vita-Mini reinforces general health and wellness and comes in a raspberry flavor

Parents can use this quintet of hyperconvenient edible film vitamins to provide consistent nutritional supplementation for their kids. It's easy to pack a sachet in a backpack or with a lunchbox, and the kids themselves will enjoy the delectable experience every time as they give their bodies the nutritional support required to stay happy and healthy throughout the school year.

About Soul Strips

Soul Strips operates out of Dubai, & Mumbai, India and was launched in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Sharath Madhavan and Avinash Madhavan. The co-partners created the brand out of a vision to use cutting-edge nanotechnology to create hyper-convenient, uniquely bioavailable supplements for men, women, and children. Soul Strips products are sugar-free, preservative-free, and plant-based. They are a holistic health solution designed around preserving health and enhancing quality of life. Learn more at soulstripsglobal.

