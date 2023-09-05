Crystal View Capital Fund Ii Announces Successful Value Creation And Strong Returns At Aaa Platte Self Storage

Property Overview:

AAA Platte Self Storage boasts a total of 844 storage units and parking spaces, along with 90,000 sq. ft. industrial warehouse space. The property was originally purchased in 2019 and sold in August 2023.

Enhancing Value:

The approach to maximizing property value involved a comprehensive strategy including.



Curb Appeal Transformation : Fresh paint to the entire exterior of the building and upgraded signage due to deferred maintenance from previownership.

Optimized Parking: Paved, stripped, and reconfigured outdoor parking layout to align with market demand. This allowedto increase revenue and enhance the overall tenant experience.

Tenant-Focused Upgrades: Significant tenant improvements were completed to attract premium tenants and allowedto align with market rents.

Lease Success: Entered a 5-year lease agreement with a national tenant, securing the 50,000 sq. ft. industrial warehouse space.

IncreasedOperating Income (NOI) from acquisition by approximately 31%

Debt Refinancing: Refinanced the property in 2021 allowingto lock in 10 years of interest only debt service at an attractive rate which decreased debt service by approximately 42%. Subdivided and Sale Retail Space: Separated a 35,000 sq. ft. retail space and parking lot from the storage and industrial property which was subsequently sold in 2021 for $1.9 million.

Financial Success:

With the implementation and execution of our value-add strategy, the Firm is pleased to share that this asset's performance exceeded the initial projections. At acquisition, we projected a property level IRR of approximately 32% and 2.2x MOIC. Upon the sale the realized IRR was approximately 40%, and 2.6x MOIC generating a totalcash flow of $10.6 million.

About Crystal View Capital

Crystal View Capital is a private equity real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of self-storage facilities and manufactured housing communities across the United States.

Known for their in-house acquisitions and management team and unique company culture, Crystal View Capital is vertically integrated, disciplined in their investment strategy, and has a proven track record since the Firm's launch in 2014.

