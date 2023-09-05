FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, the American Osteopathic Association reported that 86% of American adults

take vitamins or supplements. That means millions of individuals across the United States use vitamins to fill nutritional gaps in their diet - regardless of whether the investment is working or not. One major issue is that it's difficult to ensure that a vitamin's nutritional value is translated to the body through proper uptake as it passes through the digestive system.

Soul Strip's Nanotechnology Is Improving the Efficacy of Multivitamins

Scientific American points out that even when sourcing nutrition naturally from food, absorption rates can vary anywhere from 10% to 90%

depending on the food combinations, circumstances, and individuals in question. As Americans search for the best way to source their nutraceuticals, Soul Strips is offering an innovative option to improve nutritional uptake from daily supplements: the edible strip .

"We consider it our sincere responsibility to transform the current wellness mentality of the average person," explains Soul Strips co-founder Sharath Madhavan. "The world is shifting from an 'eat chemical-based medicine when I'm sick' mindset to a 'take preventive care of my body and avoid health issues in the first place' perspective. A large part of that preventative approach is giving the body the nutrition that it needs to function at a high level."

Sharath's business partner, Avinash Madhavan, adds that the goal with Soul Strips is to make health an everyday pursuit. "That is why we're making nutritiformulations available in the oral strip form," he explains. "When you absorb vitamins directly through the oral cavity, it tends to have higher bioavailability and absorption rates than conventional pills, tonics, gummies, and tablets, which go into the stomach and take time to work through the digestive system."

To create their oral strips, the Soul Strips team starts by sourcing ingredients from areas where they grow in the most potent and effective form. From there, they manufacture their oral strips using their unique, know-how nanotechnology. The ingredients are infused into the strips and then packaged in individual sachets.

The result is a hyperconvenient, highly absorbent vitamin. The sachets can fit in a pocket or purse where an individual can pull them out at a moment's notice. All they need to do is put the edible film in their mouth and wait 60 seconds as the bulk of the nutritional components absorbs directly into the bloodstream through the oral mucosa. Soul Strips is in the process of entering the U.S. marketplace and will soon be available to American consumers, offering them a revolutionary new form of vitamins with exceptional absorption that can take place in a matter of minutes.

Soul Strips operates out of Dubai, & Mumbai, India and was launched in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Sharath Madhavan and Avinash Madhavan. The co-partners created the brand out of a vision to use cutting-edge nanotechnology to create hyper-convenient, uniquely bioavailable supplements for men, women, and children. Soul Strips products are sugar-free, preservative-free, and plant-based. They are a holistic health solution designed around preserving health and enhancing quality of life. Learn more at soulstripsglobal.

