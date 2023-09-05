Intercept Pharmaceuticals To Conduct Fireside Chats And One-On-One Meetings At Upcoming Investor Conferences



The H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, for which the chat will be taking place on September 11th, 2023, from 11:00-11:30am ET. The Baird Global Healthcare Conference, for which the chat will be taking place on September 13th, 2023, from 3:10-3:40pm ET.

The fireside chats can be accessed on the investor page of Intercept's website at .

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare and seriliver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit or connect with the Company on LinkedIn , Threads , and X (formerly Twitter) .

