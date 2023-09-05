Us Nuclear Sensor Technology Vs Future Roadway Fatalities

At a time when even your computer has sensors for Motion, Touch, Temperature, Proximity, Light, Sound, and Moisture, engineers are well aware that our gadgets and vehicles need to maintain or be aware of their operating conditions. The same is especially true for trucks, railroads, and the transport-logistics field as a whole. One way to knock down costs while improving safety and public trust is to stop billion-dollar lawsuits that arise after those awful accidents and crashes. Some improvement depends on better maintenance, and most important of course is that the truck driver and train engineer be healthy, alert, and fully aware of road and vehicle conditions.

Recent Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) research measured air pollution inside truck cabs and sleeping berths while vehicles were idling at a truck stop. The study found that diesel fumes and other pollution inside truck cabs exceeded the U.S. EPA Air Quality Standards. Furthermore, we should also be monitoring temperature, humidity, sleep history, and mental readiness of the driver.

Study of Alternatives to Reduce Driver Exposure to Diesel ...

Negligence is the most common cause of accidents, whether it shows up as driver error or a failure of another entity. accidents can result in severe injuries for passengers, other motorists, and pedestrians. School buses are larger and heavier than most other vehicles on the road, which can make them more difficult to maneuver and control. The high center of gravity on a school also makes it more susceptible to tipping over, especially during sharp turns or sudden stops.

National Truck Accident Statistics

388,000 truck accidents in the/ = 6.5% of all crashes. 28% result in injuries.

Another 11% are fatal. half kill passenger car occupants instead of truckers.

Causes of Truck Accidents

Fatigue or Drowsiness

Speeding

Loading Issues

Driving Under the Influence

Distracted Driving

Road Conditions

Inclement Weather

Inadequate Truck Maintenance

Road traffic crashes are a leading cause of death in the United States for people ages 1–54, and they are the leading cause of non natural death for U.S. citizens residing or traveling abroad. With the right business partner,Nuclear could develop sensors and technology to help prevent these types of roadway accidents in an industry that is expected to more than double in the next 10 years.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regardingNuclear Corp. at the SEC website at or the company's website at

CONTACT:



Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Michael Hastings, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email:





