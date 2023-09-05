Alto Ingredients, Inc. To Present At The H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

President & CEO Bryon McGregor and CFO Rob Olander will conduct one-on-one meetings, and management will present at 10:00 am ET. Presentation materials and webcast for the presentation can be accessed at .

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit .

Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755



IR Agency Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777

