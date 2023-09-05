Avenue Therapeutics To Present At H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the“Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, today announced that Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference scheduled to take place September 11-13, 2023. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the company presentation will be available on the Events page of Avenue's website: for approximately 30 days following the meeting.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. It is currently developing three assets including AJ201, a first-in-class oral small molecule for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, BAER-101, an oral small molecule selective GABA-A α2/3 receptor positive allosteric modulator for CNS diseases, and IV tramadol, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the management of moderate-to-moderately-severe pain in adults in a medically supervised healthcare setting. Avenue is headquartered in Miami, FL and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit .
Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
