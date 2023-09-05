North America Hand Sanitizer Market To Worth Usd 1.86 Billion By 2030 | With A Striking 4.9% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American hand sanitizer market size stood at USD 1.30 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.33 billion in 2023 to USD 1.86 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Hand sanitizer has emerged as a highly popular and widely adopted trend, driven by the growing emphasis on health and hygiene in the face of increasing infectidisease outbreaks. Its rising popularity can be attributed to its time efficiency, powerful antibacterial properties, convenient portability for travel purposes, and gentle impact on the skin. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "North America Hand Sanitizer Market, 2023–2030." Get a Sample Research PDF: List of Key Players Profiled in the North America Hand Sanitizer Market Report:

The Clorox Company (U.S.)

The 3M Company (U.S.)

Byotrol (U.K.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Vi-jon Inc.(U.S.)

GOJO Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Kutol Products Company, Inc. (U.S.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Artnaturals (U.S.) Unilever PLC (U.K.) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 1.86 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.30 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 170 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Product Form

By Type

By End - User By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa North America Hand Sanitizer Market Growth Drivers Progression of E-Commerce Distribution Channels to Favor Market Growth Intense Usage of the Product by Healthcare Professionals to Stimulate Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segments:

Wide Dispersion and Efficient Application Sets Gel Segment Apart

Based on product form, the market is divided into gel, spray, foam, and others. With its superior ability to disperse evenly across the entire palm using smaller quantities, the gel segment emerges as the frontrunner, surpassing other segments.

Rising Demand for Alcohol-based Sanitizers Due to Unmatched Effectiveness

By type, the market is segmented into alcohol-based sanitizer and alcohol-free sanitizer.

Alcohol-based sanitizers are expected to experience increased demand as they possess unparalleled efficacy in eliminating germs, bacteria, and viruses.

Vital Role of Hand-Sanitizers in Controlling Disease Dominates Hospital Segment

By end-user, the market is divided into schools, restaurants, hospitals, households, office buildings, and others. The hospital segment is poised to be the prevailing segment, primarily driven by the constant interaction of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, technicians, and others, with patients who are more susceptible to contagidiseases.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Report Coverage:



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Competitive Landscape:

Large Players Shifting Toward Organic/Natural Sanitizers to Accelerate Product Growth

There is an increasing number of manufacturers transitioning toward producing and manufacturing natural/organic-based hand-sanitizers. These products are known for their skin-friendly properties and contain fewer harmful chemicals. This shift toward natural and organic formulations is anticipated to significantly contribute to the North American hand sanitizer market share.

Get a Quote Now:

Drivers and Restraints:

Smart Dispensers and Portable Sprays Redefine Hand Sanitization

Manufacturers are leading the way in product innovation by introducing cutting-edge solutions such as smart hand sanitizer dispensers. These advanced dispensers offer enhanced safety, simplicity, and reduced risk of disease transmission. For instance, Canadian brand Origen has developed a pocket spray hand sanitizer containing 70% isopropyl alcohol, striking the perfect balance between effectiveness and portability, making it convenient for users to carry it with ease.

However, an abundance of alternative products such as liquid hand wash, bar soap, cleansing cream, and variother options pose a restraint on the North American hand sanitizer market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Hygiene Protocols Drive Market Development Amidst Pandemic

The outbreak of coronaviled to widespread adoption of preventive measures aimed at containing the transmission of the infection. Among these measures, the use of hand sanitizer gained significant traction. Citing data issued in September 2023 from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it has been highlighted that alcohol-based hand sanitizers play a crucial role in safeguarding individuals and the community at large from the coronavirus.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Industry SWOT Analysis



Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis



Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions



Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)





Impact of COVID-19





Supply Chain Challenges

Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

North America Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2022-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Product Form (Value)







Foam







Gel







Spray





Others





By Type (Value)







Alcohol-Based Sanitizer





Alcohol-Free Sanitizer





By End-User (Value)







Schools







Restaurants







Hospitals







Households







Office Buildings





Others





By Country (Value)







U.S.







Canada Mex

TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Developments:

April 2023: SK Capital Partners, LP. acquired Apotex Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc. to expand its presence in the Canadian hand sanitizer manufacturing industry.

Read Related Insights:

Shampoo Market to Worth USD 50.37 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking 5.57% CAGR

Skincare Market to Worth USD 167.22 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.21% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Attachment

North America Hand Sanitizer Market

Shampoo Market

Hair Styling Tools Market

Hand Wash Station Market

Hand Massager Market

Makeup Remover Market

Skin Whitening Products Market

CBD Skincare Products Market

Home Fragrance Market

Bar Soap Market

Sports Drink Market

U.S. Hotel Toiletries Market

Moisturizer Market

North America Handbag Market

Bathtub Market

Mini Fridge Market

Sports Optic Market

Anti-aging Cosmetics Market

Winter Sports Equipment Market

Body Mist Market

Facial Cleanser Market





North America Hand Sanitizer Market North America Hand Sanitizer Market Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />