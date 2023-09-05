Avoiding a Military Recruiting Crisis

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- USMilitary.com, a website packed with helpful information for military recruiting prospects and active-duty personnel, seeks to help ease the military's recruiting crisis.

The issue isn't just about numbers. According to L.C. Fowler, the publisher of the USMilitarynetwork, it directly impacts national security.“Lowering recruiting entrance standards, missing recruiting goals, and spending hundreds of millions on recruiting campaigns are unnecessary.”

Congress has grappled with the future of the draft for years. By meeting its recruitment goals, Fowler said, discussions of a draft and lowering military entrance standards can be avoided.

In previyears, USMilitaryprovided up to 10,000 qualified prospects to the Army per month, pan additional 6,000 to the Navy alone. By using tools provided by USMilitary.com, such as its mailing list with more than 500,000 engaged members, the military can reach its targets, Fowler said.

“For years, Larry Fowler and USMilitaryprovided Navy Recruiting Command with leads at a volume and cost-per-lead that could not be beaten,” said Dan Rioux, the former Navy Agency Director, Campbell-Ewald. The Navy is not the only branch offering rave reviews; so have the agencies for the National Guard, Army, Air Force Reserve, and Coast Guard.

The Army faces challenges such as a shrinking pool of eligible young Americans, the impact of COVID-19, and high Armed Forces Vocational Aptitude Battery standards – all of which have contributed to missed recruitment targets. The Navy also grapples with issues like stringent entrance exam requirements and pandemic-related disruptions affecting its recruiting efforts.

The Army, National Guard, Marines, Air Force, and Navy do not have to start lowering their standards. Fowler said this would be a powerful, possibly unforgiving blow to all the recruits who did meet existing standards. Instead, he said, the military should use firms like USMilitarywith a proven record of recruiting success.

