Toast National Beer Lovers Day With $2 Beer At Burgerfi® And Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On September 7, guests can score $2 Beer with any purchase at participating locations
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi® and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings , is toasting one of America's favorite beverages, beer! In celebration of National Beer Lovers Day on September 7, and just time for the kick-off of the NFL football season, BurgerFi and Anthony's are serving up $2 Beer with any purchase. The $2 Beer special is valid for one day only at participating locations and for dine-in guests.
Guests can select from a menu featuring well-known draft beers. Alcoholic offerings are available for guests who are 21 years and older. The offer is limited to two drinks per guest. Guests are encouraged to drink responsibly.
“Pizza, burgers and beer are the perfect combination. We look forward to saying cheers on National Beer Lovers Day and kicking off Thursday night football,” said Carl Bachmann , Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi.“We love celebrating America's favorite sport with their favorite food and drink offerings.”
About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American AnBeef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes. BurgerFi was named“The Very Best Burger” at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1“Best Fast Food Burger” in Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards,“Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years and in 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an“A-Grade AnBeef” rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving“no antibiotic beef” across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit . Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC.
About Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings was acquired by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wings brand that operates 59 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit .
