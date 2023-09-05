Portable Food Safety Detectors Market Business Scenario - Ready To Experience Exponential Growth By 2031

Portable Food Safety Detectors Market

The report comprehensively analyzes the global portable food safety detectors market, covering its varisegments such as Application, Site, and Region.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Portable Food Safety Detectors Market was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $11.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The majority of foodborne illnesses are contagior poisonin nature and are caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical agents that enter the body through contaminated food or water. Foodborne pathogens can result in life-threatening diseases including meningitis or severe diarrhea. The most prevalent foodborne pathogens that infect millions of people each year, often with severe and fatal consequences, include Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter. The most common symptoms are fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Some of the key players profiled in the portable food safety detectors market analysis include Allergy Amulet, ALS Ltd., BioSensor Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A., Calibration Technologies, LLC., CDx, Inc., DETECTRONIC A/S, Eurofins Scientific, Foodsense, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Nima, Optosky, SGS S.A., and Xiamen Haihongxing Instrument Co., Ltd.

By site, the outsourcing facility segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global portable food safety detectors market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The in-house/Internal Lab segment is also discussed in the report.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global portable food safety detectors market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America and LAMEA.

The portable food safety detectors market is segmented into application, site, and region. By application, the market is divided into meat poultry & seafood, dairy products, processed food, beverages, and others. By site, the market is classified into in-house/internal lab and outsourcing facility. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

Region-wise, Europe was the largest market in 2021 and had the highest market share of 36.8%. Companies operating in the Europe portable food safety detectors market are offering innovative products to sustain in the competitive market. They are launching new products to expand their business operations across different countries in this region and increase their customer base. Consumers in the region are more consciabout food and food safety to avoid diseases and adverse effects of contaminated foods. With the increase in the consumption of processed foods, manufacturers are adopting food safety practices to avoid foodborne diseases and other adverse effects caused by the consumption of contaminated food.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By application, the dairy products segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

By site, the in-house/internal lab segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

By country, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for the portable food safety detectors market in 2021.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

