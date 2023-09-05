IOC head says proposal by Ukraine of full ban on Russian athletes ‘not possible’

(MENAFN) A full prohibition on Russian athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, as asked for by Ukraine, is “not possible,” the International Olympic Committee (IOC) leader declared on Monday.



Thomas Bach informed a US-based that an ultimate verdict on how Russian as well as Belarusian athletes, who are under penalties because of the war in Ukraine, are going to join the Summer Games in 2024 is not going to be taken “in a few days from now.”



Nevertheless, he stressed that IOC suggestions, handed to global sporting federations previously in 2023, offer a “clear indication” of how he as well as his colleagues handle the problem.



The rules declared that “athletes who do not support the war and who are not linked to the military, or to other services that are in Russia or Belarus, [should be allowed] to compete as individual and neutral athletes but not as representatives of their country,” the Olympic head mentioned.

