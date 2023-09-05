Ys Biopharma To Participate In Participate In Citi's 18Th Annual Biopharma Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS ) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectidiseases and cancer, today announced that it will participate in in Citi's 18th Annual Biopharma Conference from Tuesday, September 5 to Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Dr. David Shao, YS Biopharma Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Company's management team will attend and will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.
For more information on the conference, please contact your conference representative.
About YS Biopharma
YS
Biopharma
is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectidiseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA®
immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other viinfections. YS
Biopharma
operates in
China,
the United States,
Singapore, and
the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit
investor.ysbiopharm.
Investor Relations Contacts
AlyLi
Director of Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Robin Yang
Partner,
ICR, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 537-4035
Email:
[email protected]
SOURCE YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.
