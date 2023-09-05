Carisma Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference



Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation.

Monday, September 11 at 11:00 am ET New York City

Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2023



Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Wednesday, September 13 at 11:25 am ET New York City

Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit



Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Wednesday, September 27 at 11:00 am ET New York City

Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference



Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

Monday, October 2 at 1:00 pm ET New York City

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the M



Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation.

Tuesday, October 10 at 4:30 pm PT Carlsbad, CA

About Carisma



Carisma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other seridiseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Carisma's business, strategy, future operations, cash runway, the advancement of Carisma's product candidates and product pipeline, and clinical development of Carisma's product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials, ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates, and

participation by Carisma in future healthcare industry and investor conferences. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goals," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "predict," "target," "possible," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Carisma's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Carisma's other recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak as of the date of this press release. Carisma undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

