Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Consolidated Waste Services, Llc Assets

The acquisition includes two hauling operations, one transfer station, and one material recovery facility in the greater Albany, New York market, and is expected to generate total annualized revenues of approximately $70 million.

“We believe that Twin Bridges fits well with our operations and provides a solid strategic platform to grow our services in this market. Twin Bridges was built on delivering quality service to its customers, and we are intently focused on continuing this commitment,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc.“We would like to welcome Twin Bridges' hardworking team members to Casella, and we are excited to serve our new customers.”

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.