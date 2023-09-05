Green Cement Market To Hit Usd 69 Billion By 2030 | With A 9.9% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green cement market size was valued at USD 32.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 35.7 billion in 2023 to USD 69.0 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Green cement, an eco-friendly alternative, is produced using discarded waste such as blast furnaces and fly ash. The increasing demand for residential buildings due to global infrastructure developments and population growth is driving the market growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled " Green Cement Market, 2023–2030." Get a Free Sample Research Report: Major Players Profiled in the Green Cement Market Report:

JSW Cement (India)

Green Cement Inc. (U.S.)

Holcim Ltd (Switzerland)

ACC Limited (India)

UltraTech Cement Limited (India)

Anhui Conch Cement (China)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

CRH plc (Ireland)

CarbonCure Technologies Inc. (Nova Scotia) Heidelberg Cement (Germany) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 9.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 69.0 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 32.3 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 100 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Thickness

By Type By Application Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Green Cement Market Growth Drivers Growing Adoption and Environmental Benefits Propel Fly Ash's Market Leadership Increased Product Adoption Gains Ground in Residential Construction, Catalyzing Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segments

Growing Adoption and Environmental Benefits Propel Fly Ash's Market Leadership

By type, the market is segmented into fly ash, slag, recycled aggregate, and others. The fly ash segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its leadership due to increasing adoption as a sustainable alternative to Portland cement.

Growing Consumer Preference and Regulatory Support Fuel Residential Segment's Growth

By application, the market is classified into residential, non-residential, and infrastructure. The residential segment holds the largest green cement market share globally, driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable buildings to improve living standards, with government regulations supporting green building construction activities.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact

Lockdowns and Material Movement Restrictions Hampered Growth during Pandemic

The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread lockdowns and restricted movement of materials in several countries, decelerating market growth. This severely affected the supply chain of green cement manufacturers, leading to decreased demand and major losses in the construction industry due to project delays, labor shortages, and hiked raw material prices.

Get a Quote Now:

Report Coverage

The research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numervariables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints

Increased Product Adoption Gains Ground in Residential Construction, Catalyzing Market Growth

The rising demand for green cement in residential buildings, driven by population growth, urbanization, and consumer disposable income is expected to boost its adoption. Increasing building policies and codes for energy-efficient structures also contribute to the product's adoption in the residential sector. Government projects in Canada, such as the New Building Canada Plan and Affordable Housing Initiative, are further driving product adoption in the industry.

However, limited awareness, complexities in advanced manufacturing, and high expenses associated with technology may impede the adoption of products, impeding the green cement market growth.

Regional Insights

North America Leads with Rising Infrastructure Development and Favorable Regulations

The North America market size was USD 12.0 billion in 2022, driven by rising infrastructure development, supportive environmental regulations, and urbanization. The U.S. holds the dominant share and is expected to lead the market during the projected period.

The Asia Pacific market is thriving due to the development of the construction industry and growing population, leading to increased adoption of green cement in commercial and residential spaces.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Pioneering Sustainable Solutions to Sustain Market Dominance

Major players in the market are actively engaged in processing green-cement and implementing initiatives to reduce global CO2 emissions. They foon developing sustainable solutions to lower carbon emissions and achieve emissions below the global average. These efforts demonstrate their commitment to environmental sustainability and the advancement of green construction materials.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions



Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.



Latest Technological Advancement



Insights on Regulatory Scenario

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Green Cement Market



Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19



Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact

Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Green Cement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



By Type (Value and Volume)





Fly Ash





Slag





Recycled Aggregate



Others



By Application (Value and Volume)





Residential





Non-Residential



Infrastructure



By Region (Value and Volume)





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific Rest of World

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

Key Industry Development

May 2023: Ambuja Cements expanded its clinker capacity by 8 million tons at the Bhatapara and Maratha units, prioritizing the highest ESG standards. This significant expansion will enable the production of 14 million tons of Blended Green Cement. The company aims to commission the project within 24 months.

Read Related Insights:

Precast Concrete Market to Hit USD 159.85 Billion by 2028 | Industry to Reach at 4.4% CAGR

Fly Ash Market to Worth USD 20.47 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business InsightsTM

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Green Cement

Cement Market Share

Green Cement Market Share

Asphalt Market Size

Precast Concrete Market Share

Europe Construction Aggregates Market Share

Roofing Materials Market Share

Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share

Vinyl Flooring Market Share

Concrete Admixtures Market Share

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Share

Building Thermal Insulation Market Share

Exterior Wall Systems Market

Bitumen Emulsifiers Market

Ultra High Performance Concrete Market Share

Resilient Flooring Market Share

Cement Grinding Aid and Performance Enhancers Market

Polymer-Modified CementitiMortar Market Share





Green Cement Green Cement Tags Green Cement Market Green Cement Market Size Green Cement Market Share Green Cement Market Growth Green Cement Industry Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />