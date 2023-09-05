Vestibular Testing System Market Is Predicted To Record A 5.4% Cagr From 2023 To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The vestibular testing system is set to lead in North America, driven by rising vestibular illnesses and Medicare support for testing equipmen
NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The vestibular testing system market size is projected to be valued at US$ 119.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 202.4 million by 2033. The sales of vestibular testing systems are expected to thrive at a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The vestibular testing system market is a rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry dedicated to the assessment and diagnosis of vestibular disorders. Vestibular disorders affect the balance and coordination of an individual, often leading to symptoms such as dizziness, vertigo, and loss of equilibrium. These disorders can significantly impact a person's quality of life, making accurate diagnosis and effective treatment crucial.
The market for vestibular testing systems is experiencing notable growth due to several factors. Firstly, the improving healthcare infrastructure in many countries has facilitated the availability and accessibility of advanced diagnostic equipment, including vestibular testing systems. This has led to increased adoption of these systems by healthcare providers, enabling them to provide accurate diagnoses and appropriate treatment plans for patients with vestibular disorders.
Secondly, there is a growing recognition of vestibular disorders' clinical significance and potential consequences, such as an increased risk of falls and other balance-related accidents. This heightened awareness has prompted healthcare professionals and institutions to invest in vestibular testing systems as part of their comprehensive approach to patient care.
Furthermore, technological advancements in vestibular testing systems have led to the development of more sophisticated and user-friendly devices. These advancements have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic tests, improving the overall diagnostic process for vestibular disorders.
In North America, the United States is expected to witness significant growth, maintaining its dominant position with a market vestibular testing systems share of 34.2% in 2022. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of vestibular disorders and the availability of Medicare benefits for utilizing vestibular testing equipment are driving the market expansion in this region.
Europe is the second-leading market globally, accounting for a market share of 30.1% for vestibular testing systems. Germany is projected to hold a substantial European market share at around 9.8% during the forecast period. The growing healthcare expenditure and the implementation of modern diagnostic techniques in ENT-specific sectors are contributing to the strong demand for vestibular testing systems in Europe.
China, with a 2.3% market share in 2020, is expected to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033. The inclusion of Chinese vestibular testing systems in international publications has expanded the scope of evaluation for newly developed techniques in the country, contributing to market growth.
Videonystagmography (VNG) holds a significant market share of 52.40% in the vestibular testing system market. VNG is a non-invasive and objective diagnostic test that utilizes video recording and eye-tracking technology to assess vestibular function.
Hospitals substantially impact the market, acquiring a value share of 66.80% in 2022. They serve as important users and providers of vestibular testing services, conducting tests to diagnose and manage vestibular disorders.
Recent Development:
Cyclops MedTech, a startup in the vestibular testing system sector, is creating solutions to make it easier to identify balance and vertigo-related illnesses, including dizziness and vertigo. They use eye-tracking technology and have recently developed their first product, BalanceEye.
In the year 2020, the Italian company Inventis, which was founded in 2005 and has its headquarters in Padua and designs and manufactures advanced audiological diagnostics equipment, announced that it had purchased 100% of the share capital of the French company Synapsys, which was the market leader in balance diagnostic systems at the time.
Key Companies Profiled:
Balanceback
DIFRA
BioMed Jena
Vesticon, Inc
Recorders & Medicare Systems
TECHNO CONCEPT
Interacoustics
BeOn Solutions
Homoth Medizinelektronik GmbH & Co.
Ecleris S.R.L
Micromedical Technologies
NaMedical Incorporated
Otometrics A/S
Happersberger Otopront GmbH
Vestibular Testing System Market by Solution:
By Test Type:
Videonystagmography (VNG)
Vestibular-evoked myogenic potential (VEMP)
Rotary chair
Computerized Dynamic Posturography
Others
By End User:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Clinics
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia & Pacific
East Asia
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curiand analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
