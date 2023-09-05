Sweden arrests 15 citizens demonstrating Quran’s burning

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Swedish police detained 15 citizens who were attempting to stop Salwan Momika from scorching a copy of the Quran.



The event happened in Malmo's Varnhemstorget area, which is filled with dense Muslim, considered its home in Sweden.



Nearly 100 demonstrates attacked the police and Momika with stones and bottles, Momika who is an Iraqi refugee who is currently in the capital of Sweden, Stockholm, after the anti-Islamic firebrand scorched a copy of Quran while being protected by the police.



Police took Momika to safety away from the incident place after a brawl and detained 15 demonstrators.



Large police attendance carries on in the place in case of any rage, according to Malmo police.



In line with Denmark, Sweden has also gathered with wide-ranging condemning for allowing public burning of the Quran under police protection.



Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, the president of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, has scorched copies of the Quran in the Swedish cities of Malmo, Norrkoping, Jonkoping, as well as Stockholm, including throughout Easter in 2022.

