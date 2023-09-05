EU, Azerbaijan talk over condition in Karabakh, two-sided collaboration

(MENAFN) The European Union and Azerbaijan on Tuesday talked over two-sided collaboration in addition to the present condition in the Karabakh area and the standardization procedure among Baku as well as Yerevan.



“At the meeting, the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, including the current situation in the region, were discussed,” read a report by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, after a gathering among Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as well as European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi in the Hungarian capital Budapest.



The report declared that Bayramov emphasized the attendance of multidimensional collaboration among Azerbaijan as well as the European Union, such as in the diplomatic, financial, trade, transport in addition to energy security sectors.



It also declared that Bayramov voiced gratification with the amount of improvement of ties in these spheres and that the draft of the new deal anticipated to be inked between the two parties might play “an important role in the further development of relations.”

