Teracon (Trcon), The First Digital Healthcare Metaverse, To List On Bitmart Exchange







What is TERACON (TRCON)?

TERACON (TRCON) is a specialized digital healthcare cryptocurrency that operates within the TERATTO Metaverse. This Metaverse is a comprehensive digital healthcare infrastructure that provides a variety of services, including medical, health, and beauty.

Designed as a core economic element, TRCON is used for varitransactions within the virtual space, from buying virtual real estate to purchasing healthcare services and products. It also offers rewards, discounts, and can be used in the real-world economy linked to healthcare services.

Why TERACON (TRCON)?

The introduction of TERACON (TRCON) adds a unique layer of economic interaction within the TERATTO Metaverse. While traditional currencies like dollars, euros, and yen are accepted, the use of TRCON offers benefits like special discounts and rewards.

It serves as an enabler for variin-metaverse activities, including marketing and fees, effectively supporting the complex ecosystem that includes healthcare companies, hospitals, and individual users. Additionally, the cryptocurrency aligns with TERATTO's blockchain-based management and payment systems, offering enhanced security and efficiency.

About TERACON (TRCON)

Total Supply: 5,000,000,000 TRCON

Token Type: BEP20

TERACON (TRCON) is more than just a digital currency; it's an integral part of TERATTO's ambitigoal to revolutionize the healthcare sector through a digital metaverse. The metaverse itself is a complex system, with a virtual world segmented into different regions and industries to form commercial districts.

Within this framework, TRCON facilitates transactions, rewards, and an array of economic activities. As a result, it connects customers globally to a variety of healthcare services, from hospitals to telecommunication companies, all within a secured blockchain environment that respects user anonymity.

To learn more about TERACON (TRCON), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter and join their Telegram .

