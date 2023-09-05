Moscow Ready To Revive Black Sea Grain Deal As Soon As Its Demands Are Met: Putin

“We will be ready to revive the grain deal, and we will do this as soon as all restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products are lifted,” Putin said at a press conference, following talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Russian city of Sochi.

Putin said that, Russia's grain harvest could reach 130 million tonnes this year, and the country's export potential would remain at 60 million tonnes.

He said that, Moscow is not opposed to the grain deal, but warned Ukraine against using grain export corridors for military purposes.

Erdogan noted that, Türkiye had been working on a new package of proposals, together with the UN. He expressed confidence, the proposals would help resume the deal as soon as possible.

The Russian leader further said that, Moscow will continue exporting food and fertiliser, to help stabilise global food prices. He said that Russia, Türkiye and Qatar would work jointly, to deliver one million tones of Russian grain to countries in need.

The initiative will contribute to solving the global food crisis, Putin said, adding, however that, it shouldn't be viewed as an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral energy and trade relations, including the joint construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. Putin noted that, the plant's first unit is expected to be launched next year.

Putin further confirmed Moscow's readiness to establish a regional gas hub in Türkiye, to deliver gas supplies to third countries.

The two presidents also discussed the Ukrainian crisis and global ceasefire proposals, aimed at achieving a political settlement. Putin thanked Erdogan for his mediation efforts, and reiterated that Moscow remained open for dialogue.

Erdogan in turn confirmed that Türkiye is ready to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, and remains committed to establishing lasting peace and stability.– NNN-TASS