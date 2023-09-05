Sato Kilman Elected As New Pm Of Vanuatu: Media

According to Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation, it will be the fifth time for Kilman, 65, also leader of the People's Progressive Party, to serve as Vanuatu's PM. Kilman most recently took office from Jun, 2015 to Feb, 2016.

Parliament convened at 5:00 p.m. local time, yesterday, for the election. The meeting came, after the Court of Appeal upheld a decision by the Supreme Court that, a vote of no confidence against the outgoing PM, Ishmael Kalsakau, was valid, according to the national broadcaster.

At about 6:25 p.m. local time, the ballot concluded with an absolute majority of 27 votes for Kilman, while Kalsakau got 23.– NNN-AAP