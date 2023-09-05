43Rd Asean Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting Emphasises Unity, Inclusiveness

“We are all aware of many difficult circumstances in the region. But we cannot allow them to affect our hard work in the Summit,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, in the opening remarks, adding that, ASEAN continues taking a lead in shaping regional dynamics and ensuring peace and inclusiveness in the region.

According to Marsudi, Secretariat-to-Secretariat cooperation between ASEAN and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), as well as, the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), would be established today, showing ASEAN's convening power and a wide acceptance of ASEAN's norms and values.

During the ASEAN Coordinating Council meeting yesterday, ASEAN foreign ministers agreed to bring Concord IV to the upcoming ASEAN summit, to be ratified by the state leaders, Marsudi said. The concord is a document containing the foundation for the bloc's vision for 2045, on how to strengthen the alliance and face varichallenges in the future.

“To be able to move forward and remain relevant, ASEAN must be brave enough to make decisions. And differences among members should not be an obstacle to our progress,” she said.

Marsudi also said, the 43rd ASEAN Summit would also discuss the acceleration of decision-making in times of crisis, and cooperation on food security, energy, health, digital economy, and maritime.

The 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits are scheduled to be held in Jakarta from today to Thursday, with Indonesia holding this year's ASEAN chairmanship.

Besides, the 26th ASEAN PThree Summit, the 18th East Asia Summit, and ASEAN's one-on-one summits, with varicountries and organisations, including China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, the United Nations, and others, are also listed on the agenda.– NNN-ANTARA