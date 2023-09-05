Palestinian Killed In Clashes With Israeli Army

An Israeli military spokesperson said that, the army and paramilitary Border Police forces, accompanied by a bulldozer, raided the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarm. The operation was based on“intelligence,” suggesting that suspects responsible for attacks against Israelis were hiding in the camp, according to the spokesperson.

“During the activity, the suspects set fire to tires, hurled explosive devices at the forces and carried out fire exchange,” the spokesperson said. However, he added that, no Israelis were injured.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that, the victim was shot by live Israeli bullets fired to the head.

According to Palestinian reports, bulldozers caused damage to several roads and a sports centre in the camp.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has been on the rise since early 2022, claiming the lives of at least 226 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian national and an Italian national, according to official sources.– NNN-WAFA