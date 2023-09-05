4.8 Million People Displaced By Sudan Conflict: Un Agency

About one million people have crossed into neighbouring countries, OCHA said in its latest update, noting that, at least two million children have fled their homes since the conflict in Sudan erupted more than four months ago.

Earlier yesterday, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), appealed for one billion U.S. dollars, to provide essential aid and protection to more than 1.8 million people, expected to arrive in five neighbouring countries by the end of the year, to flee the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

“This is a two-fold increase of what was initially estimated in May, to be required to respond to the crisis,” the UNHCR said in a statement.

It added, over one million refugees, returnees and third-country nationals have fled the country.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the SAF and RSF in Khartoum and other areas, since Apr 15, which left over 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.– NNN-SUNA

