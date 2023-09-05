Itc To Invest Rs 1,500 Cr In Food Manufacturing And Sustainable Packaging Facilities In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Sept 4 (KNN) ITC on Sunday announced that it will invest around Rs 1,500 crore to set up an integrated food manufacturing and logistics facility and a sustainable packaging products manufacturing facility at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh.

The two projects spread over an area of nearly 57 acres will give a boost to agricultural and manufacturing sectors in Madhya Pradesh, ITC said in a statement.







"ITC's investment in the food processing sector through the facility at Sehore is poised to add value to the state's manufacturing sector and support inclusive agri-value chains,” it said.

The food plant will manufacture ITC's products including atta brand Aashirvaad, Sunfeast biscuits, and 'YiPPee!' noodles.

On the other hand, the moulded fibre products facility will be a pioneer in sustainable packaging, contributing to plastic substitution in areas such as packaging for electronic items, FMCG, and the food and beverage sector.

Speaking about the planned investments, Chairman Sanjiv Puri pointed out that ITC has, over the years, expanded its footprint across all three sectors of Madhya Pradesh's economy agriculture, manufacturing and services.

"This state-of-art facility will be a landmark in sustainability with the unit being designed to IGBC green building Platinum standards," he said.

A foundation laying ceremony was held on Sunday, in which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present.

ITC has a significant presence in the state. Besides the upcoming projects, the company has 7 co-manufacturing units for Foods and Agarbatti that support local entrepreneurship.

(KNN Bureau)