Ev Cluster And Common Facility Centre To Come Up In Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Sept 4 (KNN) An electric vehicle (EV) motor manufacturing cluster will be established in Coimbatore with the support of the Tamil Nadu government.

A common facility centre for electric vehicle motor development and testing will also be set up under the Micro Cluster Development Programme.







A press release from the Scientific and Industrial Testing And Research Centre (Si'Tarc) said that it will identify potential products such as submersible slurry pumpsets and motors with controller for electric vehicles and take up research projects for the benefit of the MSMEs that want to supply to the automobile sector.

V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, released the smart submersible pumpset products design details at the annual meeting of Si'Tarc held here recently.

The“Smart BLDC Submersible pumpset” developed by Si Tarc was funded by Ministry of Heavy Industry and had won the Innovation Challenge award by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), reported The Hindu.

K.V. Karthik of Deccan Industries and his team in Si' Tarc developed a series of smart submersible pumpsets from 5 HP to 20 HP. The product design details were handed over to industries free of cost.

This will enable the MSME units to manufacture and export these pumpsets. Si'Tarc will also train MSME technical personnel in design, development and manufacture of smart submersible pumpsets, the press release said.

