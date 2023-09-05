Skill Ministry And Meta Launch 'Education To Entrepreneurship' Initiative

New Delhi, Sept 4 (KNN) The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and

Meta (formerly

Facebook) on Monday announced a joint initiative titled "Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering Students, Educators, and Entrepreneurs."

The initiative's main goal is to nurture this expedition and motivate young individuals to turn their educational groundwork into flourishing enterprises.







Meta unveiled this endeavour in partnership with both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in the presence of Union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The letter of intent was shared with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Sandhya Devanathan, the Head of Meta in India, spoke at the event and emphasized Meta's dedication to India's future. She described this partnership as a clear demonstration of Meta's enduring commitment to shaping India's destiny.

She underscored the significance of India's digital advancement and how technology can play a pivotal role in extending its reach to even the remotest regions. Taking the next stride in this journey involves integrating immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

The Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed gratitude to Meta for introducing this groundbreaking initiative to the youth of India. In addition, he highlighted India's achievement in its lunar mission and the G20 Summit that will be held from September 9 to 10, 2023.

(KNN Bureau)