India Becomes Key Manufacturer For Apple Iphone 15

New Delhi, Sept 4 (KNN) India will play a crucial role

in Apple's production strategy for iPhone 15 which is set to launch on September 12, 2023.

The company aims to minimize the time gap, between local releases emphasizing India's importance in their manufacturing process, reported Business Outreach.







The renownedsmartphone giant is diligently working to introduce the iPhone 15, produced at Foxconn's Chennai facility, in mid-September.

This move aims to significantly reduce the gap between the Indian and global launches, potentially achieving a simultaneunveiling in India.

In the previyear, Foxconn's Chennai factory commenced the production of the iPhone 14 within a mere 10 days of the global launch.

However, it took approximately a month for the“Made in India” iPhones to reach the market.

This year, the delay, if any, is expected to be minimal, as all the necessary preparations for the mass production of the iPhone 15 are already in full swing, according to insiders. Apple anticipates that these newly manufactured Indian devices will initially cater to the local market.

As the festive season approaches, demand for iPhones is likely to surge in India. Post-December, Apple intends to commence iPhone 15 exports, including shipments to Europe and the US.

(KNN Bureau)