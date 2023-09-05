Odisha's Tribal Artisans To Get Gi Tags On Rayagada Shawls

Koraput, Sept 4 (KNN) Kapdaganda, the handwoven shawls of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Dongria Kondhs of Rayagada district in Odisha will soon get the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag.

The embroidered shawl is given as a gift by the tribe to guests as a mark of its appreciation and is considered a masterpiece of traditional craftsmanship.







Upon recognizing its cultural significance, the Niyamgiri Dongria Kondh Weavers' Association (NDKWA), in collaboration with the Directorate of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute, had applied for the GI tag for Kapdaganda.

The GI authority, which operates under the jurisdiction of the Union government, has advertised the shawls to officially get the GI tag, provided no objections are raised within the next three months.

“We are very happy that our unique handloom product has been listed to get the GI tag. The tag will helpin preventing that our product being duplicated, a rampant practice in variparts of the state and outside,” NDKWA president Sindhe Wadeka said.

Rice of Koraput district, often referred to as the 'prince of rice', has also been advertised by the GI department to get the GI recognition.

(KNN Bureau)