Up Govt To Impose Section 144 In Noida And Ghaziabad For G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sept 5 (KNN) In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose Section 144 in Noida and Ghaziabad, as per media reports.

Extensive security measures have been imposed across Delhi NCR for the Summit which will be held on September 9-10.







To maintain proper security measures, the UP government has issued an order extending the CrPC Section 144 in Noida and Ghaziabad till October 15.

This is being done to maintain decorum during the G20 Summit as well as the upcoming festive season.

Further, restrictions have been imposed across Delhi NCR from September 8-10, including shutting off of roads and routes, as well as imposing work from home (WFH) in offices.