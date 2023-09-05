(MENAFN- KNN India)
UP Govt To Impose Section 144 In Noida And Ghaziabad For G20 Summit
New Delhi, Sept 5 (KNN) In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose Section 144 in Noida and Ghaziabad, as per media reports.
Extensive security measures have been imposed across Delhi NCR for the Summit which will be held on September 9-10.
To maintain proper security measures, the UP government has issued an order extending the CrPC Section 144 in Noida and Ghaziabad till October 15.
This is being done to maintain decorum during the G20 Summit as well as the upcoming festive season.
Further, restrictions have been imposed across Delhi NCR from September 8-10, including shutting off of roads and routes, as well as imposing work from home (WFH) in offices.
Not just the G20 Summit in Delhi, but Section 144 has been imposed in Noida and Ghaziabad because of the upcoming festivals Janmashtami (September 6 and 7), Vishwakarma Puja (September 17), Eid
Milad (September 28) and Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2).
It is expected that Section 144 will further be extended in Noida and Ghaziabad after October 15 in view of Navratri, Durga Puja 2023, and Dussehra. In view of the new orders, the Ghaziabad Police Commission has issued a list of restrictions in view of the G20 Summit and Section 144.
