Coimbatore Industry To Protest Against Hike In Electricity Tariff On Sept 7

Coimbatore, Sept 5 (KNN) The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers' Federation has called for a fast on September 7 to urge the government to revoke electricity tariff revision.



Addressing media persons on Monday, members of the federation said,“The fixed demand charges have been hiked from Rs 35 per unit to Rs 150. There's no peak hour meter to calculate charges, and the government continues to chargeat its own will. Although consumption differs from one industry to another, every one ofis now paying 40 per cent more.”







“We have been demanding recall of tariff for the past 11 months. To press for our demands, over 5,000 members of 70 industry associations across three districts will sit on a fast on Thursday. Industries in other districts have also extended support,” the federation said.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers' Federation, comprises of over 70 industrial and MSME associations from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode.

In July, several associations, including the Open End Spinning Mills Association (OSMA), Recycled Textile Federation (RTF), and Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT), stopped their production to show their objection to the electricity hike and demand to bring the rate down.

(KNN Bureau)