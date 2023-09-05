Bengaluru Holds Potential To Become Top It, Bt Exporter In World: Cm Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sept 5 (KNN) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that Bengaluru is number one in IT and BT exports and has all the potential to become number one in the world.

Addressing the event of interaction with the industry leaders ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), CM Siddaramaiah stated,“Our government is committed to achieve this goal. Overall Bengaluru and Karnataka are ideally positioned to continue to lead the country in innovation and technology.”







“BTS is an event that stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation, technology and progress. As we gather here today at the heart of India's Silicon Valley Bengaluru, we celebrate not just our remarkable technological achievements but also the indomitable spirit of innovation that has come to define our state,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah maintained that Karnataka's technology prowess expands beyond its borders.“We are committed to using our technological prowess in connection with global warming, cyber security and environmental issues,” he added.

The Taiwanese Electronics company, Foxconn has declared that it would open its manufacturing unit at Devanahalli region. Anekal, Doddaballapura cities have opportunities for investments. These cities are located close to Bengaluru and their proximity is going to be an advantage.Varicompanies have shown their interest to invest and establish IT parks in Mangaluru city.

(KNN Bureau)